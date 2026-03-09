I have a somewhat embarrassing correction to make: The poem I identified yesterday as a translation of the great 14th-century Persian Sufi poet Hafiz is not actually a translation of Hafiz; It’s an “interpretation” by an American poet named Daniel Ladinsky. Ladinsky presents his work as being that of Hafiz, but it is not. Gently put, one might say that his poems are inspired by Hafiz. But speaking honestly, you’d have to say that they are fabrications; Ladinsky does not even read Persian. Instead, he claims that the poet appeared to him in a dream and spoke English.

Here’s an article about it from Al Jazeera by Omid Safi, the Director of the Islamic Studies Center. Like Safi, I think they are often good and even beautiful poems, but I also think it’s charlatanism to pass one’s work off as that of a world-historical figure. Not to mention being extremely corny. It’s as if you decided that your poems were really Milton or Shakespeare or Goethe.

This is doubly embarrassing for me because I ought to have known better: I grew up with Hafiz in the house. My parents’ syncretic spiritual beliefs included Sufi mysticism, and the poet was regarded in our household as a saint. We had several volumes of his works in a few different translations, including the almost word-for-word early 1891 Wilberforce-Clark version of the Divān. But I grew up under the impression that Ladinsky was just another translation, albeit a somewhat controversial one. I didn’t know that he couldn’t read the language at all! The fact that Ladinsky’s poems are not numbered like the ghazals in the Divān should’ve been a big clue. In any case, I regret the error.

Here is a real poem from Hafiz, selected at random in the manner of divination that uses the Divān, from the 1897 Gertrude Bell translation: