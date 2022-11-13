People often ask me for suggestions for books on fascism and the far right, so I’ve decided to just compile a list of things I’ve read that have contributed to my writing on fascism and its progenitors. This is not everything I’ve read — for one thing, there are only books here, no journal articles— but this is what I thought was a good start and then some. This lost also mostly deals with Europe up to the Second World War. There’s much good writing on both the post-War far right and fascism in the Americas, but that will have to wait for another time. Before you ask about Hannah Arendt’s The Origins of Totalitarianism, yes, I think it’s absolutely worth reading and very important, but it also branches out from the history of fascism and is quite controversial, and I didn’t want to get into all that here. I guess I think reading that book sort of goes without saying. I’m also sure an academic will be able to tell you more up-to-date scholarship, but I found all these books helpful and interesting. I hope you do, too!