Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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NancyB's avatar
NancyB
1d

Thank for the review. It made me think about the very different affective vibe articulated by Naomi Klein at the end of the interview with her and Astra Taylor on the Know Your Enemy podcast.

Their portrait of our politics is just are stark, if not more so. But Klein pointed out that a hatred of the world fuels the engine of end times fascism. The ironic knowingness that comes from focusing on hyperpolitics is not the same thing as a hatred of the world, but it probably saps the energy needed right now for some kind of "re-enchantment" of the world––the desire to value and protect the here and now.

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Klaus Yoder's avatar
Klaus Yoder
1d

I also think that the hyperpolitics thesis rings hollow for organizers vs the terminally online commentariat. Not that organizers don't see burnout and exhaustion constantly but that's different from everything passing away into last week's trend, forgotten and cringe. Comrades can come back from burnout and get back to the slow boring of hard boards.

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