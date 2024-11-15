I have a piece out today in The Nation with some of my thoughts on the Democratic debacle. I wanted to title it “Red in Tooth and Claw,” but alas, we lowly writers do not decide such things. In any case, I hope you find it interesting. Before you get mad, keep in mind my thoughts are still evolving. More soon.
I like the article, but in the spirit of your encouraged dumb question asking, what is to be done?
What, specifically and realistically, can the Democratic Party say or do to win? What concrete policy or slogan should be adopted? "Fight the billionaires/elites" isn't a policy and will immediately become "fight the (((billionaires))) and woke elites" like how Bernie's message was often used by Republicans to pull in former leftists/left-curious.
A lot of the venom towards Democratic consultants may be deserved, but "just be different" isn't a helpful way forward. I do think your analysis is spot on in that Americans like an asshole and going forward, whatever that may be, Democrats gotta embrace their inner asshole.
One of the most sensible things I’ve read in the last two weeks.