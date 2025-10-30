Unpopular Front

Isn't antisemitism necessary for the conservative project in the way that class structure is for the liberal? If your prime concern is maintaining hierarchy and holding back hordes of barbarian savages, the notion of a perfidious, cunning cabal of shadowy rootless cosmopolitans weakening you is natural. How else could the Master be beaten by the Slave?

Excellent post! I'd say that the mainstream Republican party started to normalize antisemitism around the 1990's, when the term "elite" became a standard term of political abuse. The word "elite" was carefully defined to include and exclude just the right people. Excluded: most richies. Included: journalists, financiers, lawyers, entertainers, academics, internationalists, etc. IOW: Jews.

Mainstream Republicans use "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion" as an instruction manual. And as ever, it works well with the mob.

