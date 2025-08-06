Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Burmila's avatar
Ed Burmila
1d

When I started grad school in 2003, scholars of public opinion were freaking out about response rates falling to the 20-25% range. Throughout 2024 I routinely saw major surveys with response rates under 1%.

When you have to contact 120,000 people to get 1000 responses, the claim that the sample is in any way representative of the population is strained well beyond the breaking point. You might as well just be running simulations at that point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joshua P's avatar
Joshua P
1d

A lot of it just ends up, like with the popularists, being an excuse to push *their* preferred policies. Notice Shor, Silver et al aren't encouraging pathways to citizenship and freeing palestine despite the change in polling!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by John Ganz and others
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Ganz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture