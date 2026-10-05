Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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Jim Crocker's avatar
Jim Crocker
1d

This is good stuff, John. It’s why it’s simultaneously so counter productive and *so damn tempting* to indulge in dialogue about CHUDS and meatheads. It also usefully informs the ‘protects but not constrains’ definition of conservatism for me.

Don’t worry, though, there are brighter sides to life and I should know because I’ve seen them.

(But not often.)

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JLM's avatar
JLM
1dEdited

"the rhetorical forms and political ontology of the paleocons became hegemonic, even though their entire policy program did not."

This is great, it accounts very well for a Christopher Rufo who wants to tap into the basest racism but has pretensions of respectability or for a Stephen Miller who doesn't mind borrowing from Goebbels to write speeches but just says no to antisemitism (out of self-preservation probably).

Since both of these examples are propagandists, I'm wondering how much of this phenomenon is propaganda ? Thinking of Sidney Lumet's film Network (1975), about the media's evolution toward corporate concentration & trash / populist content. The central contradiction in the film is that populist content channels mass enthusiasm, but can harm corporate interests, while corporate discourse bores and puts off audiences. Around the same time as the film was released though, Rupert Murdoch found a way to solve the contradiction by channeling the masses' anger toward safe targets, minorities, welfare recipients, etc, leaving corporate interests off the hook. Of course, the more corporate interests can have it their way, the more they acquire money and power and the less they feel bound by society's constraints ; while the more the masses are disenfranchised, the less they have the tools, time and distance to critically examine what they're fed, and the more they're likely to be attracted, through anger, to increasingly baser rhetoric.

Of course, while Rufo seems to be a full opportunist, there's no doubt that Stephen Miller is a true believer in white supremacism (up to one specific point), so motivations are probably more complex. There may have been some point where neoconservatism like David Horowitz' (Miller's mentor) ended up meeting paleoconservatism through fear and extreme islamophobia.

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