Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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Ziggy's avatar
Ziggy
9h

I have a lot of sympathy for John's argument, but I would move the date to 2030, when Kristen Gillibrand is up. I'm no fan of Chuck Schumer, but he is an effective parliamentarian: very good at herding egotistical cats. This is the most important part of a majority leader's job, and I am not sure who else has the skills. I hate Kristen Gillibrand--the Crypto Queen of Manhattan--with the heat of 10,000 suns. There is no loss in firing her.

I also think that Gillibrand would be much easier to primary than Schumer.

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Greg Byrne's avatar
Greg Byrne
9h

I totally agree. I think having someone with national prominence to replace Bernie (not for years inshallah) is really essential. The more exposure social democratic ideas get, the less scary they are to ordinary people. It’s the opposite of national conservatism in that sense.

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