Unpopular Front

DBR
8h

One of the things I have noticed about a lot of guys (and they are almost always men) who really stand by Trump is that they all kind of imagine themselves as Michael Corleone in the scene where he tells Kaye that is father is just like any other honorable man and ends with her calling naive for thinking Judges and Senators do not have men killed.

The rabble (rich or not) always seem to have a view that liberalism/rule of law are bedtime stories that we tell to children and the real world is very different.

It doesn't seem to occur to a lot of these guys (especially the not rich ones) that they will be grist for the mill in a corrupt and lawless world instead of being Michael Corleone.

bruce emory
8h

Really wish I could understand why so many people who can analyze and describe the problems with modern society with such insight nevertheless recoil at the idea of calling Trumpism a fascist ideology?

I mean, he’s already dispatched the military to quell what was, by any measure, a small-scale “uprising” easily managed by local authorities. I think it’s pretty clear Trump will employ as much violence as necessary as king as it appears in his political interest to do so.

Is it really just a case of not wanting to sound hysterical to regular readers of the New York Times? Jealousy at not reaching the conclusion that what we are witnessing is fascism first?

