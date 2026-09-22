Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Togut's avatar
Michelle Togut
2hEdited

Erickson, much like Rod Dreher, recognizes the fascist rot at the center of trumpism but nonetheless enables the regime by blaming outside sources and accommodating it. In Dreher's case, the left is to blame for the right's growing Nazi problem--the left's evil deeds drove them to it. Both reactions are intellectually dishonest, but I expect nothing more from the right's trump-defending "intellectuals." The brave ones left the party when it became clear what it had become.

Reply
Share
Luke Thomas's avatar
Luke Thomas
1h

Fantastic essay.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Ganz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture