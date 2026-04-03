Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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Ed Burmila's avatar
Ed Burmila
3d

The closing line really is it; the court doesn’t seem like it’s going to buy this but if it’s anything other than 9-0 that’s going to be a massive red flag.

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5 replies by John Ganz and others
Natalie Baker's avatar
Natalie Baker
2d

Lest we forget, John Roberts has spend his entire career dismantling Constitutional rights. Trump or no Trump, he will not be satisfied until the 14th Amendment is invalidated. Moreover, it was a unanimous court - in violation of Sec 3 of the 14th A - that allowed Trump to be on the ballot. Whatever the decision, I fear rights-erosion in some fashion.

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