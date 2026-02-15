This is a regular feature for paid subscribers wherein I write a little bit about what I’ve been reading and/or watching.

Venus Blindfolding Cupid; Titian, c. 1656, oil on canvas, Galleria Borghese, Rome

Two weeks ago, investigative journalist, scholar, and activist Chip Berlet died at age 76. Chip waged a lifelong crusade against the extreme right. His research, particularly his book Right Wing Populism: Too Close for Comfort, co-authored with Matthew N. Lyons, was an essential source for me while writing my own book. A few years ago, The Progressive offered a retrospective of his career:

Nearly fifty years ago, in the early 1970s, John Foster Berlet—better known as “Chip”—learned a foundational lesson that he carried into his work as a writer, researcher, educator, and activist. He was living in the Chicago neighborhood of Marquette Park and, as Black families began to move into the area, their homes were being firebombed. Worse, the Ku Klux Klan and American Nazi Party were marching through the streets to demand that “Marquette stay white.” Berlet, like others, opposed this bigotry, organizing counter marches and other pro-integration actions. “We started out saying ‘Smash the Klan,’ ” Berlet tells The Progressive. But after meeting with local Black pastors and hearing them talk about the needs of the new residents, the coalition he was a part of changed course. “The ministers explained that every night the newly arrived families would designate one parent to stay awake in case of a firebombing so they could quickly get themselves and their children out of harm’s way,” Berlet recalls. “When we understood this point of view, we knew that we needed to work to make it possible for Black people, Black parents, to sleep through the night in their homes. We had to follow their lead so that children would not be immolated in their beds.” Berlet calls the end result of this struggle a victory: “We pushed the neo-Nazis out of Marquette Park,” he says, “and allowed for a relatively peaceful community transition, from a white population to a predominantly Black and Latino one.” Looking back, he says the lesson it brought home—that successful community organizing requires listening to those who are directly impacted by what is happening around them—became his calling.

A big question on everyone’s mind is “What comes next?” after Trump. There’s a recent piece by Joy Neumeyer about Polish democracy in The New York Review of Books that I think suggests some instructive ideas. Poland successfully fended off an authoritarian push, a la Hungary, but PiS, the right-wing populist party responsible for it, still hangs around in politics, looking for a way back. The liberal democrats’ attempts at righting the ship and undoing the damage have been partial and frustrated in certain areas: