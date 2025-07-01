Unpopular Front

Poplar films
Poplar films
5h

American conservatives fundamentally lament the country they “wish to preserve” is the child of enlightenment, and therefore their project’s natural endpoint is to create a new, “National America” to preserve, paradoxically.

NancyB
3h

Excellent post. Citizenship is a creature of law, but it gives a legal and localized existence to something that precedes or exceeds law––something like human worthiness. Trump is overtly making law a mere handmaiden to his own power to unveil and reward worthiness (approximated by things like whiteness, wealth, alpha masculinity, celebrity) and banish or harm the unworthy.

All of this is happening while whole branches of critical thought that could bring the stakes of this development into meaningful focus are being ridiculed, defamed, defunded, or banned. We are losing frames for thinking about this right at the moment when we most need them. Instead, even platforms like the NYT are boosting crackpot prophets and sophomoric thinkers.

The conservative SC justices just demonstrated their own willingness to downgrade law and empower the project imposing a quasi-mystical "greatness."

