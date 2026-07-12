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When the Clock Broke is now out in paperback and available wherever books are sold. If you live in the United Kingdom, it’s also available there. The UK edition is also apparently available all over the world, too! I’ve received reports now of book sightings in places as far as Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Christchurch, New Zealand. It seems relatively easy to find in Commonwealth countries and at English-language bookstores abroad.

In case you missed it, I announced my new book project this past week.—

I’m really encouraged by the enthusiastic response the idea has garnered already, and have been especially interested in all the offers from former members of LaRouche’s organization to talk. I’m actually a little overwhelmed by the volume of offers at the moment, but I’m starting to get things organized. To that end, I’ve set up a kind of “tip line” for this book: if you have experience with LaRouche’s group, know someone who does, or have interesting information and resources to share in general, please email me at johnganz@proton.me

The messaging app on Substack is annoying, and I avoid it: if you want to reach me about this project, email is much better.

For a recent episode of our podcast, Jamelle and I discussed Margaretha von Trotta’s 2017 film Hannah Arendt, which focuses on Arendt’s coverage for The New Yorker of the trial of Nazi official Adolf Eichmann and the subsequent controversy. (The episode should be up on our Patreon soon.) While preparing for the recording, I read an essay by the great historian Anson Rabinbach, who died last year, called “Eichmann in New York: The New York Intellectuals and the Hannah Arendt Controversy.” Originally published in the journal October in 2004, the piece is an intellectual history of the fallout from Arendt’s series of articles that gave us “the banality of evil.”

Considering the centrality of clichés in Arendt’s diagnosis of Eichmann’s mindless form of evil, it's somewhat ironic that that phrase has become a cliché in its own right. It’s worth revisiting exactly what she meant by it. The banality of evil refers to the kind of thoughtlessness that she thought Eichmann demonstrated in carrying out the Holocaust; He was unable to tell right from wrong, she said, because he had given up his capacity for thought and judgment, specifically his ability to view the world from another’s perspective. As she wrote in the postscript to the book: