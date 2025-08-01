Unpopular Front

Thomas
11hEdited

Israel's electorate and low-threshold (3.25%) proportional representation electoral system results in government being perpetually in thrall to small Kahanist and other one-issue parties of the type Ben-Gvir and Smotrich lead.

The Basic Law doesn't provide for a strong executive of the American type - ministers have their own electoral base and discretionary power within their ministries. They can't just be fired without bringing the government down. An individual like Netanyahu concerned with maintaining power at all costs can't compromise, because his government depends on the nutballs. This has been a problem in Israel for years. Not to absolve anyone of moral responsibility, but systems produce circumstances.

I don't think it will change, and thus there should be an international intervention. That would be as much of a realist solution as a humanitarian idealist one.

grischanotgriska
11h

"It’s no coincidence that the genocide in Gaza comes after both the fall of the Marxist-Leninist Soviet Union, which for a time put the Palestinian Question at the center of an 'anti-Imperialist' ideology that was simply an extension of imperialism by other means..."

This is a bold claim. Not one I'm necessarily inclined to dismiss out of hand, mind. But it might be worth exploring further in a later post—particularly in the context of the Russian Federation's support for Iran, Chinese investment in sub-Saharan Africa, etc.

