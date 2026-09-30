Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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dysphemistic treadmill's avatar
dysphemistic treadmill
1d

"...they do not set the agenda or advance ideas; their role is rather to mediate and to justify, rationalize, and euphemize. They sometimes understand themselves as guiding the debate, but in fact they have a subaltern position. Whatever authority they have comes not from setting the party line, so to speak, but from trying to smooth its rhetorical contours into something more socially acceptable."

Also sounds like a perfect description of David Brooks, Ross Douthat, or Bret Stephens, the "reasonable conservatives" so beloved of the NPR crowd.

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Ed Burmila's avatar
Ed Burmila
1dEdited

I remembered your original piece because I enjoyed the currency exchange metaphor so much. Buckley and Safire were the templates, and the goal was and is to essentially serve as a thesaurus. A light to moderate rewrite of the things that embarrassing, drooling idiots screamed at kkk rallies and in the John Birch Society newsletter to make them acceptable to say with a straight face at a cocktail party in Manhattan.

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