In case you missed it, I appeared on Know Your Enemy pod to talk about Roman Polanski’s An Officer and a Spy.

This morning, I have for you:

But first, apropos of nothing, a quote from Robert Paxton’s Anatomy of Fascism:

The novelist Thomas Mann noted in his diary on March 27, 1933, two months after Hitler had become German chancellor, that he had witnessed a revolution of a kind never seen before, “without underlying ideas, against ideas, against everything nobler, better, decent, against freedom, truth and justice." The “common scum" had taken power, “accompanied by vast rejoicing on the part of the masses.”

And in his book The Birth of Fascist Ideology, Ze’ev Sternhell quotes Italian fascist intellectual Camillo Pellizzi in 1924, describing the goal as a “nonstate:”

For the moment, we conceive of the State neither as an association of individuals/citizens nor as a quasi-contract that would be fulfilled in the course of history. But if we have to describe this institution, we see it as the concretization of a predominant historical personality, as a social instrument usable for the realization of a myth. The state is thus not a fixed reality but a dynamic processthat cannot lay claim to movement unless, in another way, it is its own continuation. Nor can it be the renewal of a myth unless it represents the dialectical and tragic unity of previous myths. This word “state” is inapplicable to our concept. In our nonstate, the law is dependent on the final myth, not the initial myth, and the final aim can only be, in its way, a new unity of previous myths.

September , Gerhard Richter, Oil on Canvas (2005)

Please read this piece on Thomas Chatterton Williams’s bad history from my FSG stablemate William Hogeland, a very good historian. A major stipulation of TCW’s recent book is that the January 6th insurrection was an outgrowth of the disorder of the George Floyd protests. But this requires reconfiguring events—there was already a far-right militia mobilization in the midst of the pandemic:

To support this equal-and-opposite-reaction (and/or outgrowth and/or mirroring) theory of right-wing violence against government, Williams alters the chronology of ‘20. It should be obvious that if violence migrated from left to right in the months following the summer protests of that year—if the January Sixth rioters really had been caught up in imitating the left when attacking the Capitol—if this whole post hoc ergo propter hoc setup had any real chance of credibility—then right-wing violence against government wouldn’t have preceded the George Floyd protests, and everyone knows it did. Williams himself knows. “While Trump and his supporters rebelled against [COVID] stay-at-home orders,” he says, “progressives found their own outlet for rebellion in the protest against police brutality.” That first clause contradicts his thesis and makes his analysis incoherent, but the sentence, going on in a rush, mutes the effect. Maybe the reader is expected not to pause and consider it, or to take “rebelled” as merely figurative, not literal. If we unmute and slow down, we can easily recall that “rebelled against stay-at-home orders” meant direct action against government. A month before Floyd’s murder, in a stark precedent for January Sixth, armed paramilitary men expressing fury at the lockdown entered Michigan’s Capitol Building. Carrying weapons outside that building is legal; carrying weapons inside it isn’t, and the purpose of the entry, by both the armed and unarmed, was to intimidate not only the police but also Governor Whitmer. Militia ferment against the governor was ongoing. About two weeks before the men entered the Capitol, Trump tweeted “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” Thirteen members of a group calling itself Wolverine Watchmen, operating since early 2019, were plotting to kidnap Whitmer. It takes nothing but a superficial review of events to clarify that the Michigan rebels of April and May, whose actions and plans so closely prefigure the January Sixth action, weren’t reacting to or growing out of or imitating the rioting that a small minority of George Floyd protestors didn’t engage in until June, but it’s silly to have to review that chronology. Right-wing anti-government violence long preceded responses to both the COVID lockdowns and the Floyd killing. Do we really need to go painstakingly over the history of self-created right-wing paramilitary groups, going back at least to the ‘90’s, their string of standoffs with government, and their attitudes’ flowing climactically into Tump’s election in ‘16 and then into his failed reelection bid in ‘20?

I think this is an important point: Williams seems totally incurious, as many are, about the history of the paramilitary far right. The reaction is much deeper and older than he knows. As Hogeland notes, this is a long-standing movement, and the attack on the Capitol comes straight from its mythos and propaganda. Williams exhibits a familiar tic of centrist punditry: the tendency to blame every outrage on the right as the fault of the left. And to create an algorithm of simplified explanations, per Hogeland, Chatterton creates “a simple machine, operating according to the laws of a political pseudo-physics, designed to clean up messes by organizing conflict into predictable symmetries with no reference to life itself. If that approach represents the last, best hope of the liberal order, then the liberal order really might be doomed.”

