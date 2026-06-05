Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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Will W's avatar
Will W
2d

When it came out that Kavanaugh, as a drunk teenager, groped another teenager I remember thinking “this is bad, but it was 30 years ago he could be an entirely different person”. Then in the modern day while trying to get into a position of power he lied about the event and *that* is when I knew he was a POS.

This totenkopf tattoo is the same thing. It’s clear as day he’s lying about it now. Didn’t know what it was? Bullshit, and his continued lying is a sign this is a man who doesn’t deserve our trust.

He’s better than Collins because she aids and abets a more dangerous and powerful liar, but I don’t like this Platner business. There’s a very real chance he ends up like Fetterman, a serious impediment to a functioning majority.

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The Reductio's avatar
The Reductio
2d

Having known a thousand guys like this (and arguably been one at points in my youth), I feel secure in saying that he is not a Nazi. I also feel secure saying that that's the lowest bar one can clear.

Much like you, John, I don't trust him. And not only do I not trust *him,* I don't trust that he's a grown-up. Like, I genuinely worry that he isn't going to wake up in time for important early-morning votes. Whatever worries I would have about sending a teenager to the Senate—however precocious that teenager may be—are worries I have about sending Platner to the Senate, because he has consistently proven nothing if not his own arrested development.

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