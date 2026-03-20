Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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Ed Burmila's avatar
Ed Burmila
10h

You've probably had more professional contact with these people than someone like me has had (which is to say, none) but it's just so difficult for me to believe they're really this stupid. I suppose this could be genuine, but it reeks to high heaven of a deeply unconvincing and belated attempt to reposition themselves intellectually and professionally as Good or Serious People before all pretense of Trumpism being anything other than what it obviously is (and always has been) is obliterated.

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5 replies by John Ganz and others
JerL's avatar
JerL
10h

"Trump the war-wary populist has now fully given way to his liberal caricature: venal, erratic, childish, a chaos agent."

El. Oh. Fucking. El.

I suppose better late than never that people are beginning to notice this, but it's hard not to agree that if ever I would use the r-word because of the edge of cruelty and contempt it implies for just *how* unbelievably stupid someone has been, it would be for people like this.

"It was just the plain facts of the matter that anybody with eyes in their head could see"

IMO, this is the origin of so-called Trump-derangement syndrome: the reason the libs got so agitated by Trump wasn't because of how bad he was, but because of the "are you fucking kidding? Are you really telling me you don't see this?!" aspect.

The only thing you needed to do to realize Trump would use the presidency as nothing more than an opportunity for corruption, revenge, and self-promotion; and would sell out anyone--including his supporters!--at the slightest whiff of a better opportunity was to open your eyes and look. The fact that so many people wouldn't or couldn't do that is what was (and is) so infuriating.

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