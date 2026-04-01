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Unpopular Front

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Liam Egan's avatar
Liam Egan
4d

I would be wary of anyone who likes to boast that they "studied under" Habermas (or any other famous intellectual). Habermas was already famous by the late sixties and had a very long career after that, so it makes sense that several generations of ambitious young intellectuals would try to vie for his attention. By all accounts, he was quite selective with his advisees; he mentions in a 2022 interview that in his whole career, he "barely had more than a dozen doctoral students." Those outside this immediate orbit would like to consider themselves his bastards, but a bastard has a more than incidental relation to the father, and I'm not sure that such is the case here.

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Jessica Benjamin's avatar
Jessica Benjamin
4d

John this is brilliant. The analogy (metonymy?) between state and individual meaning that the state can indeed purify society and expel what threatens individual ownership or conversely since private property is the raison d’etre for the state the wealth owners must control it. I think maybe this is a sleight of hand. I found Habermas to be a very mixed person, at first supportive and then narcissistically injured by my friendly in spirit feminist criticism. However I also experienced him at the height of his conflict with the student movement when he was quite angry—any form of thought or action that hearkened back to irrationalism did frighten him. The authoritarian reaction to the students was forgivable and ultimately forgiven, but I think led to a kind of purging in the ranks of social thought and philosophy, and the dominance only of people who agreed with him. Anyone with a playful mind would have to turn to the French and go elsewhere (Berlin for instance).

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