Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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Your favorite Jennifer.'s avatar
Your favorite Jennifer.
10h

RE: "Who knew Trump would act so irrationally?" "I'm sorry, *what*?" pretty much sums it up. Maybe with a few more ??!!!

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Jessica Benjamin's avatar
Jessica Benjamin
7h

Economic satisfaction is relative, in this case relative to the profits being made by the new robber barons that are on full display; and not only profits but their control over every move we make involving consumption of goods and technology. Farmers can't repair their own tractors and I can't adjust my internet strength without buying a new gadget that doesn't work. Every phone call to a bank when I get hacked takes hours. etc ad infinitum. I can't speak to my PCP who has to clock 4 patients an hour. My health insurance now costs more than my rent. Anyone with half a brain who isn't an elite consultantI knows all this--it's not the result of the Ministry of Inconvenience (we like to joke about) but the billionaires scraping ever more profit like butter off my toast til it might as well be dry. There is a housing and rent crisis to be sure. But the "big picture" is that people know there's no need for scarcity, they feel constantly ripped off and absolutely hate the big corporations and billionaires for making life uglier, harder, stupider than it was, and for many people simply impossible.

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