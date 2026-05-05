Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sjellic2's avatar
sjellic2
8h

That first Paxton quote kind of hits the nail on the head of the whole fascism debate, with the only struggle of translation to our current period being digging through the incoherence of what exactly the "master race" of Trumpism is. Though perhaps that vagueness serves the same benefit as the vagueness in all other parts of the program.

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Ganz
Ed Burmila's avatar
Ed Burmila
9h

if I had the patience to do it, I would post that “eyes glowing red” meme on a picture of Adam Tooze in anticipation of the next installment

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Ganz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture