Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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Poplar films's avatar
Poplar films
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On economic front how can we really distinguish between Nazi economy v. Authoritarian capitalism of the modern China & pre-democratic South Korea/Taiwan? Perhaps that Nazi Germany’s distinctive lack of any constitutional order & structural lawlessness allows more executive free reign than modern CCP, which Xi still had to operate under some party-legal structure; maybe South American junta are more akin then in their shared lack of constitutional order?

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Michael Alan Dover, PhD's avatar
Michael Alan Dover, PhD
1d

John, thank you so much for this. I was not aware Substack supported endnotes! I have two bookshelves full of books on the Shoah, over half of which I’ve read, and some I have not such as the Adam Tooze book Wages of Destruction you discuss. And not Maier, but I have read Mayer’s Why Did the Heavens Not Darken? The "Final Solution in History, which—by documenting how Hitler almost always ranted against the Judeo-Bolsheviks.

From my reading, most relevant to your piece is I think Gotz Aly’s Hitler’s Beneficiaries: Plunder, Racial War, and the Nazi Welfare State (2006 [2005 in German]. Apparently, Tooze was critical of Aly in a published review (Adam Tooze, "Economics, Ideology and Cohesion in the Third Reich: A Critique of Goetz Aly's Hitlers Volksstaat," Dapim: Studies on the Shoah 20 (2006): 217–232.) which he has on his website: adamtooze.com/wp-conten…

He saw Aly’s work as problematic, first saying: “In Hitlers Volksstaat Aly concerns himself not with Himmler’s expansive schemes of population displacement and genocide, but with the machinery of financial expropriation that stripped the Jewish population of Europe of its wealth.” He admits, “The German population as a whole benefited from these exactions. But it did so indirectly, as contributions taken from the victims of the regime reduced the tax burden that had to be levied on the Reich.”

He goes on, and if you are wondering how this is problematic, so am I: “The devil, according to Aly, is in the detail. The regime of exploitation directed first against the Jews and then the rest of the population of occupied Europe was designed to support a generous system of social provision for the German population. And this in turn was essential to sustaining the mass loyalty that underpinned Hitler’s regime.

The accumulation of small benefits - the marginal reduction in taxes on certain groups in the population, the extension of welfare benefits most notably for the wives of conscripted soldiers, the personal and collective profits of Aryanization and the continental operation of the black market - were not. accidental features of the Nazi regime. They were, Aly claims, the real foundation of consent and cooperation in the Third Reich. They were, in fact, the foundation of a new popular social order in Germany that has lasted to this very day.”

Not being an historian of the holocaust (I’m an historical sociological of the system of real property), I now see that the concern was the Aly’s details were valuable, but the conclusions were over-interpreted, similar to criticisms—which I shared—of Goldhagen’s Hitler’s Willing Beneficiaries. In that case, Mayer’s work seemed much more convincing.

Tooze’s concern was: “It is a measure of the unsettling originality of his work that, whereas it is possible to think of a variety of authors who subscribe to each of the other three positions, Aly may be the first to stake out the territory in the top right hand corner, combining a materialist approach with an emphasis on popular, rather than elite, support for the regime.” In other words, Goldhagen’s approach was idealistic and focused on popular forces rather than elite interest/actions, and the critique of Aly is it is focused on the material interests of the population versus that of the elites.

I found Aly’s work convincing, in that it seemed to show a direct relationship between when the German state was short on funds and when it implemented specific components of the entire extermination/expropriation process of the Shoah. (See Chapter Ten, the Trail of Gold.)

In any case, I’ll have to read Tooze. There goes my summer vacation, when I’m going to be working in any case!

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