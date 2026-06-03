Attached below is the paper I wrote for “The Past, Present, and Future of the Trump Era: A Mini-Conference.” It is basically a more formalized and academic development of one strand of argument in When the Clock Broke, namely that the Savings & Loan crisis and the recession of the early 1990s demonstrated a lot of the same mechanisms that were visible in a much more stark and drastic way in 2008, and eventually, 2016.

I’d like to thank my commentator David Edgerton of King’s College London for his insightful remarks and Caroline Johnston of Cambridge University for running the terrific discussion. And thank you to all the attendees for your helpful questions and comments. A very special thanks again to Gary Gerstle for the invitation to Cambridge — it was really a wonderful and stimulating event — and we’re all very much looking forward to his next book.

Here’s a sample that summarizes the argument in my paper:

This “first neoliberal crisis,” as one might call it, demonstrated in nuce similar mechanisms we would come to see in the social and political crises that beset the United States in the early twenty-first century: namely, the Great Recession, right-wing populism, and the destabilizing and authoritarian presidencies of Donald J. Trump. First, a speculative bubble caused by deregulation of the financial markets bursts; then, the crisis spreads to the real economy; and finally, there is a political reaction. Rather than manifesting as class struggle per se, these politics took on a populist and plebiscitary form: rage at the perceived and real intermeshing of political and economic elites, as well as the related attack on representatives and even representational government itself as hopelessly corrupt and beholden to “special interests.” The public turned towards expressions of strongman rule that purported to short-circuit the interplay of interest group politics and slow-moving bureaucracy. A former federal financial regulator and the author of a retrospective book on the Savings & Loan collapse presciently wrote, “History repeats, said Karl Marx, discussing the rise of Louis Napoléon; the first time it’s tragedy, and the second time it’s farce. For all the damage done, this tale had a heavy leavening of farce from the beginning. Repetition — and it could happen — would be tragedy.”

If I were to rewrite it today I’d mention in more detail some things I missed or passed over too quickly:—