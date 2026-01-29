Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will Herbst's avatar
Will Herbst
13h

Hi John, I think the price of gold should be reflected in addition to the VIX index as a market signal.

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Ganz
LGbrooklyn's avatar
LGbrooklyn
13h

While I'm not usually a fan of numerizing/quantifying socio-political matters, I still think this is an interesting attempt to grapple with the situation before us--and it sheds light on our big problem from yet another angle.

Readers here may be interested to read an Israeli attempt to numerize/quantify the assaults on democracy made by Netanyahu. See: "Netanyahu's 11 Moves Taking Israel From Democracy Toward Authoritarian Rule" in Haaretz, January 21 2026 (https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2026-01-21/ty-article-magazine/.premium/netanyahus-11-moves-taking-israel-from-democracy-toward-authoritarian-rule/0000019b-dbad-d4f5-a7ff-dfbd42160000 ). In this article, four different analysts numerically score Netanyahu on the following 11 categories:

* Restrictions on freedom of speech

* Persecution of political opponents

* Trampling the legislature

* The use of the security forces at home

* Violations of court rulings

* Trampling the watchdogs

* Declaring a state of emergency

* Control of the media

* Taking over academia

* Delegitimizing the opposition

* Exploiting the law to remain in power

Also of related interest is Jonathan Rauch's recent article in the Atlantic: "Yes, It’s Fascism" (https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/2026/01/america-fascism-trump-maga-ice/685751/ ) in which the author discusses (without numerically scoring) Trump's activities for each of the following 18 categories:

* Demolition of norms.

* Glorification of violence.

* Might is right.

* Politicized law enforcement.

* Dehumanization.

* Police-state tactics.

* Undermining elections.

* What’s private is public.

* Attacks on news media.

* Territorial and military aggression.

* Transnational reach.

* Blood-and-soil nationalism.

* White and Christian nationalism.

* Mobs and street thugs.

* Leader aggrandizement.

* Alternative facts.

* Politics as war.

* Governing as revolution.

Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Ganz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture