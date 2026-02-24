Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Burmila's avatar
Ed Burmila
20h

The entire history of American conservatism in the time I’ve been alive is just that scene from Cabaret about how the far right are a bunch of brainless thugs but they’re useful and can be controlled. Rufo counts as an establishment figure now so of course he’s falling victim to the same brain virus that the conservative establishment has always suffered from: the belief that you can throw red meat at violent borderline psychotic fascists to win their support and not have them turn on you or grow beyond your control.

Reply
Share
Thomas A. Pabst's avatar
Thomas A. Pabst
21h

Sophists soph.

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Ganz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture