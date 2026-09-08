Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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shannon stoney's avatar
shannon stoney
1dEdited

A friend just finished a round of cancer treatment. I live in rural TN where almost everybody is a Trumper. This neighbor had to travel to a larger city to get treatment. When it was finished, his wife gave the credit to Jesus! I tried to politely remind her that many, many actually existing humans had participated in his care and cure. Most of them were probably female and many of them may have been brown and not born in the USA. I guess it's hard to give those people any credit at all, especially when you know you are completely dependent on them for your very life.

Similarly, a very elderly family member, a former doctor, is now completely dependent on black women to stay alive. He was a Trump supporter until Jan 6. All his life, he has made it clear that women and black people are not equal to white men like himself, but now, he begs them not to desert him! I don't think he really thinks about the contradictions here. Perhaps there IS no contradiction. In Graeber and Wengrow's The Dawn of Everything, the authors write about the fact that in European societies, care and violence were intertwined: domination within the household, backed up by the threat of violence, ensured care for the dominators. (They contrast this with some North American indigenous societies, where violence within the clan/family/tribe was considered unthinkable; it was only directed outword at outsiders.)

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sk512's avatar
sk512
1d

Isn't this the ultimate futility of the Western right-wing projects? In the world of the dropping birth rates shutting off the remaining source of growth is a road to nowhere. Admittedly, they sense the problem, so if they do really capture power, some approximation of Handmaid's Tale society is what they fantasize to achieve.

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