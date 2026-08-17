Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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D72's avatar
D72
19h

Great piece, particularly the final paragraph - have you read Wilde's Soul of Man Under Socialism? Reminded me of some of the more optimistic vision there actually

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Ed Burmila's avatar
Ed Burmila
20h

This is tangential to your point of course, but I’m deeply skeptical about the basic “We’re laying people off now thanks to AI” narrative. That could very quickly become the same genre of convenient excuse that “oh, it was the shoplifting” was for retail chains to shut down money-losing stores after they overexpanded.

I know there is real efficiency being unlocked. I also know that companies like to fire the labor they resent having to pay the second they have a bad quarter. It would be more than convenient to tap into the Zeitgeist like this and chalk it up to the miraculous productivity gains of AI.

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