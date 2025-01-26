Good morning! This is a regular feature for paid subscribers wherein I write a little bit about what I’ve been reading and/or watching. Hope you enjoy!

The Trump administration arrives in D.C. — “Riding Around,” Philip Guston, oil on canvas, 1969 — Metropolian Museum of Art

I’m pleased to announce that When the Clock Broke is a finalist for the National Books Critics Circle John Leonard Prize.

and I spoke to historian Quinn Slobodian about Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Mark Zuckerberg, and what all those characters are really up to.

This past week, I read Theodor Adorno’s essay “Freudian Theory and the Pattern of Fascist Propaganda,” a classic work of the Frankfurt School combination of psychoanalysis and social theory. Written in 1951 and building on the work of Lowenthal and Guterman, which I’ve discussed here previously, I think many of its observations hold up pretty well:

While appearing as a superman, the leader must at the same time work the miracle of appearing as an average person, just as Hitler posed as a composite of King Kong and the suburban barber…. Even the fascist leader's startling symptoms of inferiority, his resemblance to ham actors and asocial psychopaths, is thus antic­ ipated in Freud's theory. For the sake of those parts of the follower's narcissistic libido which have not been thrown into the leader image but remain attached to the follower's own ego, the superman must still resemble the follower and appear as his " enlargement ." Ac­cordingly , one of the basic devices of personalized fascist propaganda is the concept of the " great little man," a person who suggests both omnipotence and the idea that he is just one of the folks, a plain, red­ blooded American, untainted by material or spiritual wealth. Psy­chological ambivalence helps to work a social miracle. The leader image gratifies the follower's twofold wish to submit to authority and to be the authority himself.

Or here: