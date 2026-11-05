Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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Bill Bodie's avatar
Bill Bodie
7h

This excellent piece reminded me of Ian Kershaw's 2-volume biography of Hitler -- "Hubris" and "Nemesis". One just hopes that the D's don't succumb to overweening pride in the next 2 years.

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typhoonjim's avatar
typhoonjim
8h

FDR: Likes dogs, in fact likes the best kind of dog

Trump: Hates dogs

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