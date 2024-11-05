Happy election day!

The great German romantic poet and critic Fredrich Schlegel once said that a historian is a prophet looking backward. I always thought that was kinda stupid because the whole point of a prophet is that he can see forward. I know I can’t.

I sometimes rankle when people call me a pundit, as I associate the name with bowtied twits that appear on TV and make baseless prognostications in the most confident of tones. In my experience, making predictions is the fastest way to look like a total idiot: people will never let you forget that you once got it wrong. On the other hand, many people in the profession of political commentary have been consistently wrong for years but have long and healthy careers. Go figure!

There’s a ton of polling and forecasts out there. What does it all amount to? A bunch of bullshit if you ask me. What the Really Smart Data Guys are saying is “The polls are very close, 50-50, but that doesn’t mean the election is close, we’re a normal polling error from a blowout either way.” So it could go either way and the polls might not even be capturing that the election is, in fact, close. So, what are they telling us exactly? Because that sounds like nothing. If I knew nothing about the election I’d say something like, “could go either way and may be either close or not close.” That’s a literal lack of information. Now, I’m sure one of these dudes is gonna roll his eyes and explain how I don’t understand Bayesian whatever, but I don’t care anymore. I’ve had it with this nonsense. It’s just punditry with scientific pretensions. The polls could be right. Or they could be wrong. There are reasonable-sounding theories about why both might be the case.

But speaking purely qualitatively, I can’t do much better. As you know, I was quite worried a few weeks ago, but feel a little better now. Why? Because Harris closed out pretty strong and Trump seems a bit listless and deflated. There are stories about his Get Out the Vote Operation and Campaign that sound shambolic. I also think people are fed up with his whole deal and legitimately find him hateful and repulsive. But we know for a fact a lot of people are into it: they elected him once, almost twice, and are not happy with the way things are and may opt for him again. Because of the electoral college there may just be enough morons out there to put him back in office. And the media elite has famously failed to even informally model the electorate well in the past.

As a person who has researched and thought about this, I can only offer something that at this point I think most people should already understand: Trump’s movement has deep roots, a wide enough appeal, and makes unexpected, dramatic advances from time to time, but it also has serious intrinsic limitations like his overall unpopularity and his lack of discipline and focus. He is almost always just as likely to completely fuck up as to win. Those who have a bad feeling and those who are feeling optimistic both have good reasons to back up those intuitions. We just don’t know! Gun to my head, have to say something: I feel like he might be finally out of gas this time. But I’m not betting money on it.

Have…fun? Good luck, anyway.