Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sk512's avatar
sk512
1hEdited

I think the civic sphere still depends on the economy in some capacity (how marxist of me). Authoritarian capture of the civics in post-Soviet Russia and Hungary didn't happen all at once, but Putin and Orban harnessed genuinely improving material conditions of that moment in history. In the US, (unless we get to singularity) it is hard to imagine Trump's reign improving anything, and juxtaposing that with the dooming population conditioned to always think that "economy sucks", the right-wing hegemonic project faces some headwinds. Liberal prospects are even worse though, for the right-wing at least has the capacity to ignore the Constitution. Trench warfare it is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jimmy Business's avatar
Jimmy Business
2h

Very appreciative of your blog etc. turning me onto Garmsci; marxism talking about equilibria is the kind I (econ-brained) can get into

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Ganz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture