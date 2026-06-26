Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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dysphemistic treadmill's avatar
dysphemistic treadmill
2d

As you point out, anyone with a normal understanding of human nature would see the implausibility of libertarian doctrine.

But we're talking here about people who thought Ayn Rand wrote believable characters.

Her novels serve as a sort of pre-selection filter for people with simplistic theories of mind.

(This might suggest the corollary, that in a world where human beings were all replaced by Ayn Rand characters, libertarianism would work as advertised. That does not follow, though, because the grossly inaccurate theory of mind is only the first flaw in libertarianism, not the last.)

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Harold's avatar
Harold
2d

The naïveté of the man leaves me breathless. But what else could we expect from someone who had swallowed Ayn Rand’s Kool Aid? He inspired true belief which is not hard to do in the USA. We go from bad to worse, but I hope that Trump has established a bottom.

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