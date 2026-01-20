Unpopular Front

1d

I pretty much agree with the post, but wish to draw one distinction. There is an enormous difference between a paramilitary mob and something like ICE. The mob is disclaimable, even if controlled by government. The mob permits January 6-style tropes like: "We know they went a bit far, but you've got to understand their outrage." ICE means that every act of brutality is necessarily government-endorsed. The state is always expected to display virtue: a staple of state propaganda from every regime I know of. Mobs, not so much.

Or to take another angle on it, consider the Latin American colonels who were happy to drop people out of helicopters on the QT, but would never consider putting the death penalty on the books.

I think that Trump's failure to work by mob might be one of the fatal mistakes of his regime. It's much easier to resist knowing that court orders are still sorta complied with, wrongfully imprisoned people will be released, and that lynchings will come back to haunt the lynchers.

5 replies
1d

Greenland is the huge raft that the Seasteading Institute has dreamed of. It figures that all these Randian "makers" would find it easier to steal one than make one: https://newrepublic.com/article/205102/oligarchs-pushing-conquest-greenland-trump

