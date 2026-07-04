Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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dysphemistic treadmill's avatar
dysphemistic treadmill
1d

No snark from me today, John, just frank appreciation for an excellent piece of work.

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Slow Loras's avatar
Slow Loras
1d

In honor of your ending quotation from Langston Hughes, I have been thinking for some time that the next Democratic candidate for President should campaign on: “Make America America again”.

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