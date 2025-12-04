Unpopular Front

Spencer Weart
12h

Very interesting and plausible, but raises two (more) questions. 1. Can't say that capital has "turned" to rent-seeking, rent-seeking by all available means has been a major activity since forever. And last time I looked, which was the recent quarterly reports, big US corporations are making solid profits and rich folks are doing swell, thanks. The question is how the burden of the new national entrants and overcapacity has been foisted entirely on the 90% of workers with lower incomes. 2. Speaking of technology, the growth of service relative to manufacturing is the elephant in the room here, lots of "class" implications, have to include it in the analysis.

Emma Stamm
12hEdited

Tech suppresses class consciousness by giving people a false sense of what's possible in terms of upward mobility. To point out the obvious, this is what draws a lot of writers to Substack. This conditioning starts young — a lot of little kids these days aspire to be influencers. The idea that anyone with enough inherent talent can use platforms and AI to bootstrap their way to a steady income is nonsense, but it's incredibly seductive, especially to the "uncredentialed" / non-degree-holding class.

In terms of labor, I'm partial to theorizations of cognitive capitalism and psychopolitics as frameworks for understanding how the mind becomes standing reserve for value extraction via tech addiction. There's no "real" value there, but tech addiction fuels the production of digital capital through the generation of data that can be used to build AI. The fact that data are non-rivalrous goods makes this model all the more appealing for the rentiers. And tech addiction has a psychological wasting effect that feeds into fragmentation and disintegration (socially, politically, economically) which is, again, useful for capitalists.

