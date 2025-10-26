This is a regular feature for paid subscribers wherein I write a little bit about what I’ve been reading and/or watching.

If you’re not yet a paid subscriber but regularly read, enjoy, or share Unpopular Front, please consider signing up. This newsletter is completely reader-supported and represents my primary source of income. At 5 dollars a month, it’s less than most things at Starbucks, and it’s still less than the “recession special” at Gray’s Papaya — $7.50 for two hot dogs and a drink.

You can buy “When the Clock Broke,“ now available in paperback wherever books are sold. If you live in the UK, it’s also available there.

This week’s round-up is a little short and on the newsy side. I posted a lot this past week, and I’m feeling a little under the weather, but next week I’ll hopefully be back with my thoughts on Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, along with Ari Aster’s Eddington. Plus, a look at François-René de Chateaubriand’s Memoirs From Beyond the Grave.

Lots of recordings for you this week.