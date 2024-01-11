Julius von Leypold, Wanderer in the Storm

This is a regular feature for paid subscribers where I write a little about what I’ve recently been reading and/or watching. Hope you enjoy!

I write to you from a train happily speeding away from Germany, fatherland of reaction and authority, towards France, the cradle of revolution and European democracy.

While I was in Germany, the investigative journalism group CORRECTIV broke a big story: leaders of the far-right Alternativ für Deutschland party met with representatives of the even further, extreme right—Nazis, let’s not put too fine of a point on it—to discuss a secret deportation plan. You can read more about it in The Guardian:

According to Correctiv’s account, the explosive subject of “re-migration” apparently dominated the discussions between AfD politicians and rightwing extremist activists, with Sellner allegedly presenting the forcible extradition of “non-assimilated” German citizens as the biggest “challenge” if the AfD were to gain power. Ideas discussed at the meeting, according to Correctiv, included that of deportations to an unnamed state in northern Africa that would provide space for up to 2 million people. People who lobby on behalf of refugees in Germany could also go there, Sellner [head of the Austrian] “Identitarian Movement”] is reported to have suggested.

Just to be clear, this is a plan that would involve deportations of citizens. This news comes recently after AfD hit an all time polling high of 23 percent. They lead the polls in the five eastern German states.