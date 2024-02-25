This is a regular feature for paid subscribers wherein I write a little about what I’ve recently been reading and/or watching. Hope you enjoy!

I pulled down Martin Buber’s Israel and the World: Essays in a Time of Crisis from my shelf. This is a book I bought a few years ago but had not really looked at since. If you’re unfamiliar, Martin Buber was a German-born Jewish existentialist philosopher. He was also a Zionist and left for Palestine in 1938. Before you wince, it’s important to keep in mind that that word had a lot more meanings than it does today. Buber was one of the main representatives of the tradition known as cultural Zionism. Cultural zionists were more interested in finding a homeland for the Jews where they could cultivate and revitalize their traditions in peace; this homeland did not necessarily need to be a sovereign Jewish state. Buber himself was a strong advocate of a binational state that would include both Jews and Arabs. Just to give a flavor of what Zionism could still look like in 1948—the founding year of Israel, when this book was first published—here is a passage from “The Spirit of Israel and the World Today,” an essay which I opened to nearly at random: