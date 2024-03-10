This is a regular feature for paid subscribers wherein I write a little about what I’ve recently been reading and/or watching. Hope you enjoy!

Readers may have noticed that there were no posts in the past week. I apologize for this, but I’m approaching deadline for a big piece and that’s been taking up most of my focus. This week’s installment is a little brief and some of the content in this newsletter relates to research for that project, which is about my family’s history. Once I file—next week, inshallah—I’ll return to your regularly scheduled programming.

I also have to do a little more shameless self-promotion. This past week, two interviews I did about When The Clock Broke were published: One, with

for his great Substack

and the

, in

, alongside their

. Once again, the book is available for

.

The Tourist,Publishers Weekly

First of all, the plot against America. Not the Philip Roth novel, the literal plot against America. A while ago I referred to The Claremont Institute as a conspiracy against the republic. Yes, that may sound a bit Bircher of me, but just look what these same people are up to now. Talking Points Memo reports prominent members of Claremont are among the leadership of a secret society called “Society for American Civic Renewal:”—a kind of