On Friday, I was on the Ezra Klein Show, where we discussed David Duke, Pat Buchanan, Trump and right-wing populism in general. If that sounds interesting to you, please check it out!

On the New Yorker website, Andrew Marantz has a piece on a new book that purports to be a compendium of the fascism debate where he gives a very fair and considered break down of the whole controversy. I highly recommend you read the whole thing, but this is probably my favorite part:

A forthcoming book about conservatism in the early nineties, John Ganz’s lively and kaleidoscopic “When the Clock Broke,” also presents fascist sympathies as quintessentially American. (In a chapter on Sam Francis, a proponent of “respectable racism” and an influential Washington Times columnist, Francis is quoted, in the late eighties, referring to himself as “ ‘a fascist,’ pronounced the Italian way.”)

Marantz’s piece has launched another round of the debate, with principal figures claiming that it vindicates their interpretation and others descending into a temper tantrum. I will have more to say about the piece and collection in question in the coming week.

In the London Review of Books, Stephen Holmes has a review of Samuel Moyn’s Cold War liberalism book: