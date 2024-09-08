This is a regular feature for paid subscribers wherein I write a little bit about what I’ve been reading and/or watching. Hope you enjoy!

Joseph Wright of Derby, Vesuvius in Eruption, with a View over the Islands in the Bay of Naples c.1776–80 Tate Museum

It’s been a little while, so I must recommend one book in particular again: my own, When the Clock Broke: Con Men, Conspiracists, and How America Cracked Up in the Early 1990s. Here’s what the critics are saying —

"Terrific . . . Vibrant . . . When the Clock Broke is one of those rarest of books: unflaggingly entertaining while never losing sight of its moral core." —Jennifer Szalai, The New York Times (Editors' Choice)



"John Ganz is a fantastic writer . . . [When the Clock Broke] is phenomenal . . . truly, truly great." —Chris Hayes, Why Is This Happening? podcast



"When the Clock Broke is leagues more insightful on the subject of Trump’s ascent than most writing that purports to address the issue directly." —Becca Rothfeld, The Washington Post

During my time off writing, I’ve been painting quite a bit. I used to want to do that for a career, but now I’m very glad to have it as a hobby. For some reason, I’ve been obsessively painting volcanoes, inspired by 18th and 19th century paintings like the Joseph Wright one above.

Some volcanoes I made

One of my heroes, the great critic William Hazlitt, also wanted to be a painter when young and has a great essay “On the Pleasures of Painting,” where he compares it favorably to writing:

"There is a pleasure in painting which none but painters know." In writing, you have to contend with the world; in painting, you have only to carry on a friendly strife with Nature. You sit down to your task, and are happy. From the moment that you take up the pencil, and look Nature in the face, you are at peace with your own heart. No angry passions rise to disturb the silent progress of the work, to shake the hand, or dim the brow: no irritable humours are set afloat: you have no absurd opinions to combat, no point to strain, no adversary to crush, no fool to annoy -- you are actuated by fear or favour to no man. There is "no juggling here," no sophistry, no intrigue, no tampering with the evidence, no attempt to make black white, or white black: but you resign yourself into the hands of a greater power, that of Nature, with the simplicity of a child, and the devotion of an enthusiast -- "study with joy her manner, and with rapture taste her style." The mind is calm, and full at the same time. The hand and eye are equally employed. … The hours pass away untold, without chagrin, and without weariness; nor would you ever wish to pass them otherwise. Innocence is joined with industry, pleasure with business; and the mind is satisfied, though it is not engaged in thinking or in doing any mischief…

I think that pretty much sums up my experience, too.