I appeared on the most recent Know Your Enemy podcast with my good buddies Sam Adler-Bell and Matt Sitman to talk about William F. Buckley Jr.’s 1992 book In Search of Anti-Semitism, where he attempts (poorly) to deal with the antisemitism of friends and contributors to National Review. The book is bad, and we talk about why, but it’s directly in the period of my own book and I think an important artifact of the transformation of the American right into what it has become now.

I’m very interested in the Romantic period, especially in the letters, journals, memoirs, and criticism of that era. The actual poetry sometimes doesn’t do it for me; I guess I just want the gossip and shit-talking. William Hazlitt, one of my favorite writers, writes wonderful sketches of the principal literary figures of the time in his The Spirit of the Age. I really love his little takedown of Lord Byron in that volume: