An interesting little coda to the series on Black October, the 1993 Russian constitutional crisis and putsch: I found an article called “A Russian version of reactionary modernism: Aleksandr Prokhanov’s ‘spiritualization of technology” by Juliette Faure in the The Journal of Political Ideologies. You might remember that in Part 1 of the series, Prokhanov was introduced as David Duke fan and editor-in-chief of Dyen, the mouthpiece the National Salvation Front, the “red-brown” alliance that took a leading role in the coup attempt. In a perfect conclusion to the coup saga, in 2019, Prokhanov, for many years a marginal figure who was part of a proscribed organization and whose newspaper was banned, presented his vision of the Russian future to the State Duma:

In July 2019, Aleksandr Prokhanov1 was invited to the Russian Parliament, the State Duma, to present his documentary film, ‘Russia – a nation of dream’,2 in front of an audience that included the Chairman of the Duma and all the leaders of the parliamentary groups. The presentation of his movie concluded a one-year tour in the Russian regions, where Prokhanov had shot a series of weekly emissions called ‘In search of the Russian dream’ and broadcasted on the state TV channel Rossiia 24.3 Prokhanov’s conception of the ‘Russian dream’ blends industrial and technological achievements with mystic Orthodox spirituality in service of an imperial authoritarian state.4

Here is the abstract of the whole article, which readers will notice intersects with some of the preoccupations of this newsletter: