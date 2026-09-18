Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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Matt Stern's avatar
Matt Stern
14h

The potential for mass dehumanization is reflected in the Effective Altruism debate. Claiming distant 'future beings' (a wholly imaginary concept!) should outweigh actually existing beings in our moral calculus is an astonishing act of hubris and delusion. Which seems to characterize an alarming percentage of Silicon Valley culture.

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Emma Stamm's avatar
Emma Stamm
15h

Aristotle's phronesis is similar to how Bernard Stiegler uses "savoir vivre," or knowledge of how to live. Savoir vivre isn't knowledge in the sense of facts and information; it's an organic faculty of judgment that can't be reduced to a rule or pattern. Stiegler argues that technologies that exteriorize memory (what he calls "mnemotechnologies") degrade savoir vivre, and that we're undergoing something like a savoir vivre extinction event right now, which is part of a broader process of mass proletarianization via tech.

Some academics are writing about this. Sun-Ha Hong's essay "Prediction as Extraction of Discretion" is good: "prediction is not primarily a technological means for knowing future outcomes, but a social model for extracting and concentrating discretionary power. Prediction is a ‘relational grammar’ that governs this allocation of discretion: the everyday ability to define one's situation. This extractive dynamic extends a long historical pattern, in which new methods for producing knowledge entail a redistribution of decision-making power." https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/20539517231171053

There are a lot of useful concepts for this faculty of judgment (phronesis, savoir vivre, discretion, etc). However we choose to frame it, it does seem to be one of the biggest casualties of AI and compulsive internet use, but also one of the most difficult to describe and vouch for -- especially to people who've already lost theirs, or never had much of it to begin with.  

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