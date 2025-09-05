This evening, Friday, September 5th, I’ll be speaking with Joe Wright at Rizzoli Bookstore in Manhattan about his truly impressive television adaptation of Antonio Scurati’s M: Son of the Century, which is coming to Mubi on September 10th. Doors open at 6 PM; conversation starts at 6:30.

Check out the trailer below.—

Also, if you’re a subscriber to the Know Your Enemy podcast, I joined Sam Adler-Bell and Matt Sitman to talk about Roman Polanski’s An Officer and a Spy, his film about the Dreyfus Affair.