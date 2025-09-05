Reminder: In Conversation with Joe Wright for MUSSOLINI: SON OF THE CENTURY
This Evening!
This evening, Friday, September 5th, I’ll be speaking with Joe Wright at Rizzoli Bookstore in Manhattan about his truly impressive television adaptation of Antonio Scurati’s M: Son of the Century, which is coming to Mubi on September 10th. Doors open at 6 PM; conversation starts at 6:30.
Check out the trailer below.—
Also, if you’re a subscriber to the Know Your Enemy podcast, I joined Sam Adler-Bell and Matt Sitman to talk about Roman Polanski’s An Officer and a Spy, his film about the Dreyfus Affair.