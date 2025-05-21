Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sei's avatar
Sei
18h

"This is a fine book about about its topic. However, I would have strongly preferred it if it were about my preferred topic instead, and in fact, the author's failure to do so indicates deep moral rot and intellectual unseriousness on his part."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Reductio's avatar
The Reductio
19h

Personally, I love the shit-talking. It's era-appropriate, and sometimes people just need to have their clocks cleaned.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Ganz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture