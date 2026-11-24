Jensen Huang's return means it’s time to play one of my favorite games: “Poulantzas or Miliband.”

I’m talking, of course, about Nico Poulantzas and Ralph Miliband, two great 20th-century Marxist theorists of the state. Both agreed with Marx’s famous dictum in the Communist Manifesto that “The executive of the modern state is but a committee for managing the common affairs of the whole bourgeoisie,” but they interpreted it very differently.

Ralph—father of Ed and David, for what it’s worth—Miliband wrote The State in Capitalist Society, which argued that the interests of the capitalist class always win out in the end because the state is directly “colonized” by members of that class. Even when they are not former or future businessmen themselves, state officials and members of the government belong to the same social background and therefore share its prejudices and assumptions. And even when members of the owning class don’t have direct access to the political apparatus—and they often do—the politicians understand what is expected from them.

Nicos Poulantzas, coming from the structuralist school of Marxism, had a much more systematic and abstract conception of what happened in the state. For him, the state was an objective part of the capitalist system, and it didn’t particularly matter who staffed its ranks; It existed to guarantee the functioning of the system. Because of the fundamentally contradictory and hurly-burly nature of capitalist competition, all the bickering little capitals need a big referee to mediate between their interests. The state has to be relatively autonomous from capital as such so it can serve this role. He thought Miliband got the story backwards: “the direct participation of members of the ruling class in the State apparatus is not the cause but the effect” of its objective role in the maintenance of the system.

So, we know now that Trump and Vance intervened personally to guarantee the return of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia. Point for Miliband, it would seem. Add the fact that Trump and Vance themselves come from the business world, and a cabal of other Silicon Valley CEOs was directly lobbying for this result, and Trump and Huang had established a personal relationship. The cozy, clubby world of interpersonal ties that Miliband describes seems to be the more accurate picture.

But if we take things from a different angle, Poulantzas’s theory still has much to recommend itself. There are also larger forces at work here: Consider the state of the economy, the financial markets, and what role Nvidia plays in them. AI is kind of the only thing we have going on right now, and Jensen Huang is AI to some extent. Investors clearly doubted that the boom could survive his departure, and when they did, the whole financial future of AI got shaky. Beyond the dip in everyone’s retirement accounts, there’s the titanic world of corporate debt to consider. Somebody has to fund all those data centers, and the people lending the money today are counting on customers showing up tomorrow. If lenders start to doubt that customers will come, the next round of financing gets expensive, projects get shelved, and what began as a bad day for Nvidia alone becomes a decline in actual investment. Then, the economy really goes into free fall.

Then there’s the China trade. Trump said, “China is a big factor in this world, look, whether you like it or not.” He’s come to accept the wisdom of Huang’s argument, repeating it almost verbatim: “You have to understand China makes chips too. And if we’re not going to sell them, they’ll make them themselves.” Laws be damned, it’s the decision of the president that Jensen Huang did nothing wrong because, implicitly, this is what we need to do: trade with China. Trump is more or less finally doing what he was elected to do: mediating between fractions of capital in the interest of the whole United States—so far as he understands it. (How that intersects with his own pecuniary interests is probably very interesting in its own right.)

One last dead Marxist before I let you go: Antonio Gramsci. I’ve long argued that Trump represents what Gramsci called “Caesarism.” Gramsci said that when there’s a fundamental impasse in the system of government, it becomes very easy for a charismatic individual to come along and proclaim that by the force of will he can arbitrate all the problems. That sounds very familiar. Gramsci thought that the Caesar figure could buy the existing order quite a bit of time, but his charisma was ultimately no substitute for what Gramsci called hegemony, the arduous process of getting enough people with different interests behind a common idea of where the country ought to go. We currently have an economy that’s running as if certain extraordinary individuals keep it all together. I’d wager that means we’re on some pretty iffy ground already, and this was a short-term patch to prevent a precipitous collapse. It’s like a cartoon where a guy is laying track in midair just ahead of the locomotive. As long as he keeps at it, the train will keep going. But if he looks down…