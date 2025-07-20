This is a regular feature for paid subscribers wherein I write a little bit about what I’ve been reading and/or watching.

In honor of Trump’s swollen legs — Philip Guston, San Clemente, 1975 , oil on canvas

I have a piece for Politico about Elon Musk and Ross Perot that should be out tomorrow, so stay tuned for that. And, in case you prefer to read it in print, my review of Maurizio Serra’s biography of Curzio Malaparte is in today’s New York Times Book Review.

My friend

,

and author of the terrific novel

,

has started a Substack. This is a very exciting development: For my money, Vinson is the best writer on contemporary arts and culture. Don’t take my word for it — he’s been a Pulitzer Prize finalist two years in a row.

I recorded a video with

of

this past week. It was a fun and far-ranging discussion, so please do check it out if you haven’t yet!

I urge you all to read Leland Nelly’s 2020 Mother Jones piece “I Called Everyone in Jeffrey Epstein’s Little Black Book,” which I think is the best thing I’ve read on Epstein. I think it more fully illustrates key parts of the “banality of the Epstein” thesis I tried to develop: