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When the Clock Broke is now out in paperback and available wherever books are sold. If you live in the United Kingdom, it’s also available there. The UK edition is also apparently available all over the world, too! I’ve received reports now of book sightings in places as far as Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Christchurch, New Zealand. It seems relatively easy to find in Commonwealth countries and at English-language bookstores abroad.

Untitled Volcano, painting by the author, oil on canvas, 9” x 12”

I’ll be continuing my travel diary next week.—

As you may be aware, I got an MFA in painting in a previous lifetime, and I’ve tried to keep up with it as a hobby. Recently, I’ve created an Instagram account—@800johnganz—dedicated to my paintings, which are mostly of volcanoes. Please note the ones on the grid are for sale!